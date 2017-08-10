× Cardinals catch Rally Cat fever after lucky feline dashes across field

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals may very well have a new feline mascot as Rally Cat fever sweeps the city of St. Louis.

During Wednesday night’s game, the Cardinals were trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth when a cat suddenly darted onto the field.

The feline made it all the way to the outfield before Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew, corralled and picked it up to take it off the field.

Naturally, the subsequent hissy fit was caught on camera.

The cat's out of the bag! We've won 5 straight games and now sit only 1.5 games back in the NL Central. #RallyCat pic.twitter.com/uRoW1Ly2Xt — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 10, 2017

Despite taking what appeared to be several well placed bites, the team said Hackmann is fine.

As for the cat, he turned out to be the team’s pur-fect lucky charm. The very next pitch, Yadier Molina knocked the ball out of the park for a grand slam, giving the Cardinals an ultimate win.

So, what happened to Rally Cat?

The team said Hackmann released him outside Gate 3 before seeking treatment for his hand at the first aid tent.

A woman outside the gate claimed the cat was hers, but later told KMOV she lost him near a local park. An effort is now underway to find the cat.

“We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it,” the Cardinals said in a released statement.

It looks like this Rally Cat could soon be a regular at all home games.