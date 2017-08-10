Brazen thieves break into church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --The cross and angels out front let visitors know exactly what`s inside.

Despite that, Pastor Erma Moore says that didn't stop crooks from breaking into the Miracle Prayer Church.

It's a home on Prescott in the Robinhood area, that`s served as a place of refuge and prayer for more than 20 years.

Moore told WREG, "We have laptops, they took my sound system which was three speakers, they damaged the drums."

Moore says the crooks also took new shoes she had hidden in the back for a give away this weekend.

They even stole coins from now empty jars that were collected for high school and college students .

Pastor Moore said, "My little grandson, they even took his Popsicles and ate his Popsicles while they were in there and dropped the paper on the floor!"

Moore told NewsChannel 3 they also found pillows that had been moved and placed into chairs. She said it looked like they were brazen enough to lie down!

Police also found a glass filled with liquid on the floor.

"And I guess they forgot, and that`s how the police got all those fingerprints off of the glass. So we`re hoping that we got some evidence."

Moore says at 75, some of her relatives have suggested she slow down, and some might consider a break in like this a good reason, but not her.

"I`m not going to quit, I`m going to stay right here, it`s a struggle, but my struggle every day is with joy."

Joy that not even crooks can steal.

Moore says the church still plans to continue with its rummage sale and give-away planned for Saturday.