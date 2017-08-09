× Suspect accused of killing Missouri officer charged with murder

CLINTON, Mo. — The suspect accused of murdering a Missouri police officer has been booked into the Henry County Jail, ending a nearly 48-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Kansas City Star reported 39-year-old Ian McCarthy was walking down Highway U on Tuesday when a driver recognized him and dialed 911. He was taken into custody by Missouri State Police without incident around 6:15 p.m.

By Wednesday morning, McCarthy was returned to Henry County where he was booked and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect did not have the alleged murder weapon on him at the time of his arrest.

According to authorities, Officer Gary Michael pulled over McCarthy for a registration violation late Sunday evening. As he was exiting the car, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the officer.

Michael was able to return fire, striking McCarthy, police said. McCarthy was taken to a Missouri hospital after his arrest Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene, but eventually crashed his car and was forced to continue on foot.

The Missouri Highway Patrol told KSHB there is no body or dash cam footage from the night Officer Michael was killed.