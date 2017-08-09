SRVS celebrates 55 years in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This month, SRVS marks 55 years of serving the Memphis community and empowering those with disabilities to live their lives to the fullest.

To celebrate the special occasion you're invited to their Sparkling Nights Auction and Wine Tasting.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, and starts at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University at 3700 Central Avenue.

SRVS board member Frances Metheny, Chef Neely Draughton and her daughter Elizabeth all stopped by to get us ready for the event.