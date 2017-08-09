× Rock for Love concert lineup released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the highly anticipated Rock for Love concert has officially been released.

The weekend music fest starts Friday, August 18, at the Hi-Tone with the Makeshift 6 compilation release party featuring Jack Oblivian, Cassette Set, Yesse Yavis, Moon Glimmers, the McStays & James, Sweaters Together, HEELS, the Rough Hearts and Indeed, We Digress.

Me and Leah, Crockett Hall, Juju Bushman, J.D. Reager, Faith Evans Ruch, Megan Carolan, Mystic Light Casino, Jeremy Scott, Artistik Approach, Rising Star Drum and Fife Band, Melina Almodovar and Winchester & the Ammunition featuring 8Ball & MJG and Susan Marshall will perform on Saturday at the newly opened Crosstown Concourse.

Chinese Connection Dub Embassy will be the featured performers at Saturday night’s after party.

Rock for Love coincides with the grand opening of the Crosstown Concourse, which will celebrate with dance performances, art exhibits, an open house and more.

Tickets for the Hi-Tone performances are $10, but the main event is free.