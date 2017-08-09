× Report: No charges against Marion officers who fatally shot teen armed with BB gun

MARION, Ark. — A review by state prosecutors concludes that Marion police officers who shot and killed a teen were justified in using lethal force.

“The investigation revealed that Marion Police Officers Wesley Smith and Brannon Hinkle were confronted with circumstances justifying the use of deadly force the afternoon Aries Clark was shot,” reads the Aug. 9 letter from Scott Ellington, 2nd District prosecuting attorney, to Arkansas State Police.

Clark, 16, was shot and killed July 25 outside East Arkansas Youth Services, a facility for at-risk and delinquent youth. He was struck three times by officers’ bullets.

According to the report, Clark appeared to officers to be armed with a handgun. Officers advised him to put the gun down but Clark did not obey.

In police video, officers can be seen spending several minutes trying to talk to Clark and convince him to put away his weapon.

The report notes that agents recovered “a solid black 1911 BB pistol from the location where Clark fell after he was shot.”

Ellington’s letter concludes: “Clark’s actions that day brought about the circumstances that threatened the lives of at least four law enforcement officers had the gun he brandished been a firearm as was perceived by the responding officers, and I cannot find that the officers acted criminally. Therefore, I find the officers were justified under these circumstances and no criminal charges will be filed in this matter.”

