Police: Suspect pulls gun on teens outside Wooddale Middle School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a gun was pulled on two teens outside Wooddale Middle School Tuesday.

According to the report, a mother called police after her 17-year-old son came home with a cut above his left eye and bruising to his chest.

The victim said he and a friend were outside the middle school when several people approached them and one of them pulled out a gun. The suspects forced him to fight a member of their group, he said, resulting in the injuries.

The teen was taken to Methodist Germantown, but is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear if his friend was hurt.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.