× Police: Operation Cocaine Cowboy nets helpful suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect proved to be more than helpful when officers with the Organized Crime Unit knocked on his door as part of operation Cocaine Cowboy.

According to the police report, officers stopped by a home on Creekwood Drive looking for Christopher Nelson, who had been indicted on felony drug conspiracy charges. The door was open and inside they saw Nelson running around the home as if trying to hid something.

Officers stated they immediately spotted a plastic bag on the table and what looked like marijuana residue.

Nelson asked the officers why they were at his home to which detectives replied that they were looking for him.

“Y’all got me. I got some stolen lawn equipment outside and in my closet,” he said, before leading officers straight to the stolen property.

Without warning, Nelson reportedly told police, “I got a little weed too.”

Once again, he reportedly led them straight to the drugs and handed it over as evidence.

In all, officers said they recovered drugs, the stolen lawn equipment, several rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Nelson is scheduled to be in court August 23.