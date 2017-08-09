× Two shot while selling Air Jordan shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are recovering at the Regional Medical Center after they were shot while trying to sell shoes.

One of the victims told police the pair arranged to meet a man at North Watkins and Steele Street to sell a pair of Jordan Fives. His friend got out of the car to show the suspect the shoes when they suddenly began fighting on the ground.

As the two fought, a female suspect approached the car, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he hand over the shoes. She shot him then turned and shot his friend before taking off with the male suspect.

The victim told police he was able to drive to the hospital to get help.

At last check, his friend was listed as being in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.