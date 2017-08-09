× Police: Man charged with murder following Corinth shooting

CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi man has been charged following a fatal shooting in Corinth.

Domonick Thompson was charged with first-degree murder following the death of 35-year-old Donald Taylor. The two men were friends and had known each other for a long time, police told WTVA.

Police Chief Ralph Dance stated the two men were involved in an altercation just before midnight Saturday. He said the victim saw Thompson coming and tried to hide behind a car.

It’s unclear what the fight was about, but it tragically proved fatal.

When authorities arrived on the scene they discovered Taylor lying in the middle of the street, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Thompson was eventually taken into custody at a nearby gas station.

According to the Daily Journal, he was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on him for an alleged probation violation.