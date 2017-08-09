× Police looking for person of interest in July homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for someone who may know something about a deadly shooting that happened in mid-July.

Police identified Donvoe Sanders as a person of interest in the death of Mario Lofton.

Lofton was shot July 16 on Faxon Avenue. He died that day at the hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect was possibly driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you can help police find Sanders or know anything else about this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or go to www.528cash.org. All tips are anonymous.