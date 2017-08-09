× Missing Parkway Village teen believed to be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert was issued for a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home and is believed to be in danger.

Abbey Cerda’s parents said the young teen was in bed when they checked on her around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Several hours later around 3 a.m., she was gone and had left a runaway note behind.

Police said they are concerned because she may be suicidal.

Abbey is described as being 4’11”, 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or can help in any way, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.