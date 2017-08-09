× Local firefighters donate $1,000 to murdered toddler’s reward fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The total reward in a two-year-old’s murder case has once again increased thanks to our local fire fighters.

During a news conference that proved to be emotional at times, Fire Association President Thomas Malone announced his organization has pulled together $1,000 that will be donated to the Laylah Washington reward fund, bringing the grand total to $17,000.

Malone admitted the organization rarely gets involved with cases, choosing to leave that to the Memphis Police Department and Crime Stoppers, but he said this case is different. It has had a far greater impact on the department than anyone could have imagined.

“We want this person off the street,” Malone said.

“They could do it again and that’s why we are here today.”

Two-year-old Laylah was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in June. Her mother rushed her to a nearby fire station where she was able to receive initial help. The little girl died several days later.

Despite a a $6,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers and the Memphis City Council, and another $10,000 reward from the state, authorities have been unable to find the toddler’s killer.

While they said they know $1,000 won’t make much difference, the association said they are hoping others will see them taking action and follow suit.

“If the money gets up there, somebody is going to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.