Large inflatable chicken stares down White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — There was an unusual onlooker outside the White House on Wednesday.

A large inflatable chicken with Donald Trump-like hair was situated on the ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Wednesday.

Activist Taran Singh Brar said it took two or three months of approvals from the National Park Service to get his visual protest situated near the Oval office.

In the past, the organizers of the Tax Day march had used the chicken to try and coax Trump into releasing his tax returns.

Brar says it's facing the White House today because Trump is "playing chicken" with North Korea.

The president is at his golf club in New Jersey, though, so he's not there to see it.