× Grizzlies looking for a new voice in FedExForum

MEMPHIS, TN-The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team is accepting submissions for two public address announcer roles for the 2017-18 season – one with the Memphis Grizzlies and one with the Memphis Hustle. The selected candidates will serve as the in-arena voice of the respective organizations for all 2017-2018 home games and will be responsible for announcing team rosters, in-game scoring and fouls, and other prepared scripts and game information.

The ideal candidate can accurately voice written scripts in a high-pressure, live game setting as well as take direction from game producers to engage the crowd through fan prompts. Enthusiasm, passion and knowledge for NBA Basketball are a must. Professional voice, public address, television or radio broadcasting experience is preferred. The ability to work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends is required.

Interested candidates must fill out the web submission form at http://on.nba.com/2umDwS2 that includes a resume, YouTube link and MP3 file attachment. Submissions must be sent by Friday, Aug. 25. After all online submissions are reviewed, select finalists will be contacted to participate in a private, live audition at a later date.

–grizzlies.com–