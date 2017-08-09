Fox Meadows apartment complex tackles AC problem, more problems to be resolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- On Wednesday, big steps were announced for an apartment complex that’s been in turmoil for about a year in Fox Meadows.

Eden at Watersedge has had a long list of problems concerning air conditioning units not working, sewage and more.

Antwaun Williams said it’s been a rough two weeks since a fire made his apartment unlivable at Eden at Watersedge.

“Homeless. My status is I’m homeless," he said.

Shelby County Code Enforcement confirmed it found violations at Williams’ apartment related to the fire and the air conditioning unit that caused it.

“There’s only so much help people can do," said Williams. "The help I want is from them, and I’m just not getting it.”

The complex has faced numerous problems relating to air conditioning units not working, and after being court ordered to get 80 of them fixed, an inspector said they’re finally up to code on Wednesday.

“I believe we are in compliance and working diligently to maintain compliance.”

The complex was also ordered to write up a comprehensive plan that outlines how it will prevent issues like this from happening again in the future. On Wednesday, its attorneys asked for it to be sealed -- out of public eye.

“It’s not a matter of not being out in front with the tenants," said attorney Bruce Feldbaum. "The tenants can come in and talk to anybody they want in the office, regarding what needs to be done and will be done. This is our internal document as to what they schedule and how they will do it.”

As for other problems still being addressed, Williams said he’s personally searching for an attorney.

“I’ve been getting the runaround for so long, it’s just -- it’s tiring," said Williams.

He said apartment management offered him a free month’s rent in another building after the fire destroyed everything, but he's not taking it since it has a value of less than $2,500.

“There’s more than me going through this. I’m just the one who’s stepping forward," said Williams.

He said he's hoping to be a voice that’ll cause change for others.

They’ll be back in environmental court next week where we’ll learn more about what’s being done with that prevention plan and sewage problems at the complex.