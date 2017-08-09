× Former deputy who provided security at drug deals sentenced on federal charges

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Crockett County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 87 months in a federal prison after he was caught providing security for drug deals while on duty.

“No one is above the law. It is especially disheartening when those entrusted to protect and serve our communities commit criminal acts,” said Lawrence Laurenzi, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce told WREG in February he first received information one of his deputies, Calvin Fields, might be involved in drug activity in January 2017.

According to a federal complaint, a known gang member agreed to work with the agency in exchange for some of his pending charges being reduced. He reportedly detailed several occasions when Fields provided security in a marked Sheriff’s vehicle during drug deals.

Fields would make anywhere from $100 to $800 for helping.

On February 13, FBI agents staged a fake drug drop.

According to agents, they watched as their informant and Fields began coordinating security for the drop. The informant went to the Highway 20 Motel off Highway 412.

At the same time, agents said they saw Deputy Fields sitting in the median of the highway in a marked squad car.

The informant was bugged.

After the drop, agents said they listened to the source call Fields. Fields instructed the informant to drive a little way up the road to Gas USA, where he was paid $400.

At the gas station they listened as Fields asked the informant, “Say, everything went good up there?”

The informant said, “Well, I appreciate you having my back sir.”

Agents said Fields responded, “Oh yeah. I got you.”

Fields was arrested February 17 on a federal complaint. The federal grand jury in Jackson, Tennessee returned an indictment on February 21.

In addition to the prison time, Fields will serve three years of supervised release .

