× Former Boy Scout leader sentenced for child sex crimes

MARION, Ark. — A former Boy Scout leader charged with sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography was sentenced to 24 months and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Christina McCafferty, 38, of West Memphis accepted the plea agreement July 31, court documents show.

The Marion Police Department said they were notified in February that McCafferty was engaged in a relationship with a member of her troop who was 14 at the time. Parents told WREG that they discovered online chats between McCafferty and their son and notified the Boy Scouts in January.

A prosecutor’s report stated that McCafferty had sexual contact with the victim and sent him nude pictures of herself.

McCafferty has been released into state custody from the Crittenden County Jail.