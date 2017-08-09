× Could the next voice of the Grizzlies, Hustle be you?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and the new Memphis Hustle are looking for a voice with just the right growl.

The teams said Wednesday they are accepting applications to be public address announcer — the in-arena voice at home games — for the 2017-18 seasons.

They’re looking for someone with passion and knowledge of NBA basketball who can voice scripts and engage the crowd in a high-pressure live game setting.

Interested candidates must fill out the web submission form at http://on.nba.com/2umDwS2 that includes a resume, YouTube link and MP3 file attachment. Submissions must be sent by Friday, Aug. 25.