Are you depressed? Better check your Instagram

WASHINGTON — Do you have depression? You might want to check out your Instagram account.

A new study published in the EPJ Data Science Journal used a computer system to analyze more than 43,000 photos from 166 users and discovered it could tell if a person was depressed at the time of the posting.

It was so accurate researchers said the algorithm “outperformed general practitioners’ average unassisted diagnostic success rate for depression.”

So, how could it tell?

According to the research, the depressed individuals tended to post more often than healthy participants and most often using the “Inkwell” filter. Their photos also had increased hue and decreased brightness, resulting in posts that are “bluer, darker, and grayer,” reported ABC News.

Another indicator of depression was the number of faces in a photo. Depressed individuals were more likely to post photos with someone’s face in them, but the average number of people in those specific photos was a lot lower compared to others.

Researchers said the study and subsequent data could help mental health experts when it comes to screening for depression.

To learn more about depression, click here.

If you have depression and need help, you can call one of the following hotlines:

Memphis Crisis Center (open 24 hours) (901) 274-7477.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: 1-800-662-HELP

National Hopeline Network: 1-800-SUICIDE

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

National Youth Crisis Hotline:1-800-448-4663