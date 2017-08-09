× 8-year-old already working toward dream of being celebrity barber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As kids, we all dream big, but this 8-year-old from Hickory Hill is already making his dreams happen.

Quinelius Jones decided he wanted to be a barber when he was 4 years old.

“I just started watching my dad and when he started doing designs, I wanted to pick up and start cutting hair.”

At age 6, he picked up his first pair of clippers and started practicing. Now, Quinelius borrows his dad’s chair at Dasol Barber Shop on Mt. Moriah Road.

“I do fades, ball fades.”

He even has his own clients.

“My brother, my uncle, sometimes my dad.”

Sometimes he’ll get a tip, and that money goes right into toys and video games.

“It’s cool. I like it. I want to see where it goes from here.”

His dad is beyond proud.

“I hope he’s inspiring other kids, even if they don’t want to be a barber, just inspiring to do something positive, period.”

Quinelius says nothing is going to stand in the way of what he wants.

“I want to be a celebrity barber.”

His next step will be creating a business plan.

“I haven’t got to that part yet.”

This third-grader’s dreams are just getting started.

Steve Harvey has reportedly reached out to the 8-year-old and plans on bringing him on his show at the end of the month.