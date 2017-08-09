15-year-old gets full ride to Berklee College of Music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Stax Music Academy student's piano proficiency has won him a free ride through Berklee College of Music, allowing him to pursue his dream of becoming a professional musician.

Jadan Graves, 15, was awarded a four-year scholarship to the prestigious Boston music school Tuesday night at a presentation emceed by Courtney Harrell, a recent finalist on The Voice.

Graves was one of 100 teens attending the Berklee Five-Week Summer Performance Program. Five of them were awarded scholarships Tuesday.

It was the second Berklee scholarship for this family — his brother William won last year.

In an interview earlier this year, Graves said growing up in an impoverished neighborhood has made him fight harder for success.

"Being an African-American male in a country where we are always seen as a threat or less significant has always had me thinking," he said. "It just serves as more motivation for me to strive to do the best I can. More motivation for me to prove those labels wrong."