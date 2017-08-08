× West Memphis mother pleads: ‘Stop shooting at my house’

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — You can see bullet holes right when you walk up to the house, and there are a ton of them. The front door has been shot so many times that it’s broken off the hinges.

And the family who lives at the house on North 28th Street says there have been nearly 20 shootings there in the past six months. They’re begging for it to stop.

“They shot my elbow out. Knocked that bone out of my elbow. There’s a plate set in there and screws all the way down through here.”

Gloria Page told us about one of the worst nights of her life.

“Before I hit the floor,” said Page, “I was shot and as soon as I screamed, that’s when my son came running out that room.”

Her son 26-year-old Desmond Davis was also shot but didn’t survive.

Derrick Brown and Malik Macklin were charged with his murder.

“He was loved. That was my son. He was a brother, nephew, son,” Page said.

But she admits he was in a gang, which has led to several shootings at her house on North 28th Street over the past six months.

That includes one two months ago where her 31-year-old daughter, Courtney Davis, had a heart attack and died.

What she doesn’t understand is why the shooting hasn’t stopped.

“My son was a gangbanger, I’m not a gangbanger,” Page said.

She says no one else who lives there is in a gang and says if any of her son’s former gang members stop by, she tells them to leave.

“I’ve got 21 grandkids and they all can’t come here because they’re afraid,” Page said. “Hell, I’m afraid.”

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, another round of holes were formed.

“They shot through here,” said Page’s daughter, Precious Page. “When they shot, I heard it. The first shot I heard, I rolled over and grabbed my baby and laid on top of him.”

The family says the police aren’t doing enough and want these gang members to understand the lives they’re putting at risk.

“I’m innocent. Stop shooting at my house. I really want it to stop,” Page said.

She said she is considering moving but hasn’t been able to work since being shot and can’t afford to move right now.

West Memphis police said they’ve been tracking retaliation shootings involving these gangs but don’t have any suspects at this point.