State seeks legal action against GreenTech Automotive

JACKSON, Miss. — The case against a car manufacturer in Tunica County accused of not delivering on its obligations has been handed over to the state Attorney General’s Office.

GreenTech Automotive agreed to invest $60 million into the local economy and create at least 350 new full-time jobs in exchange for funding.

They reportedly received $3 million from the Mississippi Development Authority. In addition, Tunica County was given an additional $2 million from the Board of Supervisors in order to secure land for the company’s new facility.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering said the company didn’t hold up their end of the bargain, leaving Mississippians holding the bag. To remedy the issue, Pickering sent a formal letter to the company in early July demanding they pay $6.3 million which includes interest and recovery costs.

On Monday, the state announced the company had failed to act. The state has since opted to seek legal action to get their money back.