× Police search for suspect in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An active search is underway in Whitehaven for at least one suspect wanted by police.

WREG has a crew at Millbranch and Holmes where officers are searching on the ground and from the air.

A witness on the scene told us she saw police chasing a man towards Holmes, but so far authorities have not released any official information.

We know they have one person detained.

It’s unclear how many people are still at large or how many have been detained.