Police: Juvenile suspect carjacks vehicle with kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kids are safe after someone carjacked the vehicle they were in.

The victim called police to the scene in the 3100 block of South Perkins Road around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. She said the suspect pushed her to the ground and took her car, a gray 2004 Chrysler Pacifica.

Her two juvenile children were inside the car at the time, police said.

Thankfully, police said the car was found about a mile away in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive. The kids were still inside, unharmed.

The suspect remains at large. He’s described as a black 14-year-old who’s about 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds.