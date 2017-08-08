× Police investigating shooting on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in the Crosstown neighborhood.

Police said the man was shot on Poplar Ave. near Cleveland St. around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the victim was a customer at the Pumping Station bar. He had just left and was just off the roadway between Jack Pirtle’s Chicken and the bar when he was approached by the suspect. He was then robbed and shot in the stomach.

The victim went back into the bar to get help. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but so far, police haven’t given us an update on his condition.

The suspect was last seen on Cleveland St. near the Kroger store.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.