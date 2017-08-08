× New video shows person of interest in case of man found dead in Chewalla Lake

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Cameras caught a man in a backwards cap and unbuttoned shirt stumble into a convenience store in Marshall County last month asking for directions. Deputies think that man may know something about the murder of 20-year-old Samuel Smith.

“We know he was in the area with Samuel prior to his death in Samuel’s vehicle and he took all of Samuel’s belongings in the truck.”

Smith is from Arkansas and had apparently texted his sister that he was going to the lake to camp and fish.

Detectives believe Smith possibly picked up the man in Louisiana along the way, but it’s unclear if he knew him or not. They say he’s wearing Smith’s shirt in this video and has more of Smith’s belongings, including a rifle, a debit card and a billfold.

Fishermen found Smith’s body June 29. The sheriff said Smith had signs of trauma to his head, but based on the autopsy results, he thinks the suspect drowned him three or four days before the body was actually found.

“Try to get somewhat of closure for this family.”

Detectives say Smith’s family is heartbroken.

Smith was with his dog, Kava, and now Kava is missing. Authorities have gone back to the lake to look for the dog but have had no luck.

The family is now offering a $2,000 reward if you can help bring Kava back home.