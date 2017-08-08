× New T-Mobile One plan targets senior citizens, empty nesters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — T-Mobile is reaching out to empty nesters and seniors with its latest plan.

This Wednesday the company will be releasing T-Mobile One, a plan that allows anyone over the age of 55 to get two lines for just $60 a month.

According to the phone carrier, the price includes unlimited talks, text and 4G LTE smartphone data. For convenience, the plan also comes with AutoPay.

T-Mobile does not require that both individuals on the plan be over 55 years of age.

AT&T and Verizon have similar plans for those 65 and up.

