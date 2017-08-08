× Grommet the spot-nosed guenon is new addition at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced another birth.

Grommet, a male spot-nosed guenon, was born July 15 at the zoo. A spot-nosed guenon is a type of monkey.

This is the second baby for parents Thimble and Jerry. Their first child, Benjamin Button, was born in 2016.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Spot-nosed guenons are named for the white spot on the tip of the nose, according to the Memphis Zoo. The spot appears with age, which is why you won’t see it on Grommet yet. The animal’s scientific name, Cercopithecus petaurista, translates to “springiest monkey.”

You can now see Grommet, along with his family, at the Memphis Zoo’s Primate Canyon.