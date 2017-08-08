× Father, daughter duo travel cross country to raise funds for St. Jude

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A father and daughter duo is traveling across the country to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On Monday, Jim and Keira Moran started their six-day trip in Alexandria, Virginia.

Each day, they said they will share their journey via Facebook Live and encourage people to donate money to the cancer research hospital that reportedly has a special place in their hearts. Keira’s aunt was a patient at St. Jude.

“My understanding is she was given a zero percent chance of survival, and now she is 26-years-old and still thriving,” she told WTOP.

The pair will stop in Memphis on Wednesday to take a tour of St. Jude before continuing on to Los Angeles.

