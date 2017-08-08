Extra Pass It On surprise for man with heart condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a hot summer morning when I met up with our playmaker Gene Landeros.

He tells us about Charlie Brock: "Charlie was a truck driver for many years. He retired from the trucking business for health reasons. The main reason was his heart. He's on the list for a new heart to be transplanted. In the meantime, his medical bills are piling up. He got his card skimmed while making a purchase and they drained his bank account."

Things are not going well for Charlie, but that's about to change. I distribute the $300 from WREG, $300 from a generous donor and $140 from two strangers at Chick-Fil-A.

"Then I want to add to it too. My son's Facebook friends kicked in with a one up. It's not Pass It On, they call it a 'one up.' They got together and — $600," says Gene as he pulls out the surprise cash. "And my wife and I want to kick in $300."

So that is $1,640!

Aside from the medical issues, we happen to know that our recipient has a more immediate problem: His 25-year-old air conditioning unit is not working. There's no money available to replace it.

So Gene and I swing into action. Moments later we surprise Charlie Brock.

Our playmaker Gene wastes no time counting out the money, and he's met with Charlie's thanks — but there's more.

"Pass It On is a great thing. We've passed on our part, and your friend Gene has done so much as well. But let me tell you what, this is not just Pass It On today, this is Pass It On PLUS."

Now cue the surprise.

"This guy right here doesn't work for Channel 3. He's not a cameraman. This is Devin from Greenway."

"President of Greenway Home Services, sir," Devin says, handing back his camera disguise. "We've heard you've had a rough time here lately and on top of that your air conditioner's been out. Well sir, we're here to take care of that today. After today you're going to have some cool air."

It takes a few moments for it to sink in. As a matter of fact, Charlie's wife can't believe it when he calls her.

The group from Greenway posed for a quick picture, and then it was off to work, taking out the old and installing the new.

Charlie Brock's LVAD heart pump keeps his heart going until there's a donor heart available. His new AD unit, courtesy of Greenway, will keep the cool air flowing.