Elderly woman attacked at Chatham Village in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 80-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion robbery.

Police are looking for the armed man who broke into the woman's home in the Chatham Village Condominiums in East Memphis.

"That's very scary," said Kay Smith.

Residents are uneasy tonight after a man armed with a hammer broke into the home in 1200 block of Bristol and assaulted the 80-year-old woman.

"It's very scary, I usually just go in and lock my door because you never know," said Lana Edwards.

Sadly, a no trespassing sign and an iron gate have done little to stop the crime at these condos. Another elderly woman was targeted about month ago. Police say two men broke into the home of a 78-year-old -- dragging her out of bed, throwing her in the trunk and forcing her to get them money from the ATM.

People who live around here can't believe what's happening.

"I've never heard of anything like that happening in this neighborhood. That's why I'm in this neighborhood; because I like a quiet, safe environment where you can raise your family," said Elaine Tidwell.

"I mean I hear nothing when I go to bed at night, and I really like living here because of that," said Edwards.

Both Edwards and Tidwell say they'll now be more alert.

"They've got the gates fixed where they will close after a car comes through and so just going in and locking my door like I always do," said Edwards.

"I'm always continuing to be wise and watching my surroundings when I get in and out of the car when going in and out of the house.

A board member at the condos told WREG the 80-year-old woman is doing OK. She also mentioned they had a neighborhood watch meeting Tuesday evening to discussing getting more security cameras and having more guards walking the property.