Deputies: Olive Branch woman charged after shaking 6-month-old girl

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A 26-year-old woman is facing serious charges after allegedly shaking a baby inside her home.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating Hailey McConnell of Olive Branch after she was arrested July 26 for allegedly shaking a 6-month-old baby girl, causing “serious medical issues.”

The child was rushed to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she underwent treatment and was released.

Deputies said the injuries were reported by the child’s parents. They are unaware of any other victims.

McConnell was charged with felony child abuse/ serious bodily harm.

She has since bonded out of jail.