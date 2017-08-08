× Cameras capture aggravated robbery suspect walking around gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera who attempted to rob a car on Cooper Street.

Memphis Police say the suspect pointed a small black handgun at a few people in a car on 54 S Cooper Street.

The suspect demanded money and wallets of those in the car, police say, but the car was able to flee without being robbed.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect being dropped off by what they believe was Nissan Sentra at 2:13 a.m. on Union and Cooper.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.