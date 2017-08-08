Cameras capture aggravated robbery suspect hit Summer Avenue store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a store at gunpoint.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the suspect entered the Hop In located in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 3.

Dressed in black with a white cloth covering his face, the suspect walked past an exiting customer before pulling a gun on the employees. He demanded cash and then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.