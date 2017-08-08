× British Airways announces nonstop flight from Nashville to London

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, British Airways announced new nonstop service between Nashville International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport.

“Nashville has all the qualities that we look for in a new destination, a fast growing economy, thriving

cultural scene and strong connections to Europe. We know British tourists will be excited to discover Music City and are looking forward to welcoming new customers from Tennessee on board very soon,” said British Airway’s senior vice president for North America, Simon Brooks.

The flight, which begins operation in May 2018, is expected to transport an estimated 1,070 passengers per week aboard one of the airline’s newest planes — the 787-8 Dreamliner.

Governor Bill Haslam said the news is a big deal for both Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

“London is a gateway to and from all of Europe. Having a direct connection to London and Europe opens up Tennessee to even more investment and economic opportunities.”

According to statistics provided by British Airways, communities who have access to a transatlantic flight see an average yearly economic influx of $103 million.