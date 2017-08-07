× Two-year-old dead, two injured in Birmingham shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Al. — A two-year-old is dead after his parents were allegedly involved in a shootout over the weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

WIAT has identified the child as Ron’Narius Austin.

According to investigators, they received a shooting call late Saturday evening and discovered three people had been injured during an apparent shootout with four suspects in another vehicle.

After the incident, the victims drove about a block away for help.

The mother was shot multiple times in the arm, while the male driver was shot in the back.

Little Ron’Narius was shot in the head. He later died at Children’s of Alabama.

The child’s father, who was in the back seat with his son, remained unharmed. He was reportedly holding the little boy when first responders arrived on the scene.

Authorities said they don’t know what led up to the shooting.