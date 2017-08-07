× TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead in a fatal shooting case involving a Tennessee police officer.

Authorities said a Dickson Police Department officer spotted a stolen vehicle around noon on Sunday, but the driver, Kyle Lankford, refused to stop, leading law enforcement on a chase into Hickman County.

When Lankford finally pulled over at the intersection of Buckner Ridge and Bar Creek Road, he and a second person jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

A third person inside the car stayed on the scene, WTVF reported.

Lankford and an officer were reportedly in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife, resulting in shots being fired.

Lankford was killed.

According to police, the 32-year-old was involved in another car chase back in 2015. Lankford reportedly rammed a police cruiser, crashed and then fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody.

At the time, he was wanted in connection to several thefts.