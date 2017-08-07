× State investigating after oil dumped into Nonconnah Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state is investigating after someone reportedly dumped oil in the Nonconnah Creek.

The issue first came to our attention after a local named Jason Lurie shared video of the waterway on Sunday.

“Another great Sunday at Nonconnah Creek. A lot of great rocks up here. I just need some clean water and look what I have,” Lurie said in the video published to Facebook.

He turns the camera to reveal murky, green and brown-colored water.

“Not good water. It was perfect yesterday,” he said.

After walking upstream, the water suddenly turned black.

Lurie urged people to share the video in the hopes it would reach the right people who can take action.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed to WREG Monday they are investigating the matter.

Nonconnah Creek is 281 square miles long and drains into the Mississippi River.

It’s unclear how much oil was dumped into the creek or who did it.