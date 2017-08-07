× State adds $10,000 to find Memphis toddler’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state is putting up a $10,000 reward to find the person who killed 2-year-old Laylah Washington in June.

Laylah was in a car with her mother at Kirby Road and Raines Road on June 11 when someone shot at the car in an apparent road rage incident. She died later at LeBonheur hospital.

“No tips are too small and we ask anyone who may have witnessed anything near the crime scene or with any knowledge of the case to come forward,” Gov. Bill Haslam said.

Despite a $6,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers and Memphis City Council, no information has come forward leading to an arrest.

The Memphis Police Department is still investigationg.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.