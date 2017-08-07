× Schools group releases State of Equity Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nonprofit group advocating for better school options for minority and low-income students has released a report on the state of Tennessee schools.

Campaign for School Equity released its State of Equity report Monday.

The detailed report contains data about everything from student achievement to discipline, as well as recommendations for improvements.

“It’s really important for all stakeholder whether it’s parents, community members, the students that we serve, that everyone has a clear understanding of what’s happening in the state of education and how we move forward from there,” the group said.

“The state of Tennessee has made some great strides when it comes to education, particularly for low income students who we care about but there’s so much farther we need to go. So it’s about highlighting that, celebrating what’s right and continuing to move forward from there. ”

Click here to read the full report.