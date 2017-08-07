Sapphire is searching for her forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Furry Friend is Sapphire, a two-year-old tabby cat up for adoption at Memphis Animal Services.

She came to the shelter last month with one of her own kittens. When three more kittens showed up, she took care of those babies too. Staff said she nursed them back to health, literally saving their lives.

All the kittens have been adopted and now it's Sapphire's turn to find her own forever home.

Her adoption fee is $20.

In fact, you can adopt any pet at Memphis Animal Services this month for just $20.

The low price includes spay or neutering, a microchip, vaccines, a collar and leash, and an ID tag.

The adoption special is a partnership with the national organization Best Friends Animal Society.

For more information, call (901) 636-1416 or stop by the shelter on Appling City Cove to meet Sapphire and all her adoptable friends.

Sapphire's Pets Alive profile

View adoptable dogs and cats