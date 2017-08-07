× Police: Memphis couple arrested after overdosing with 5-month-old in their car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple is locked up after police said they overdosed on drugs with their 5-month-old son in the backseat of the car.

The child’s parents, Jerome Adair and Kiarsha Crump, are facing charges.

“They were both slumped over and they were foaming from the mouth,” explained Alfonso Parrish, who witnessed the overdose.

Memphis firefighters gave the couple Narcan to fight the effects once they arrived.

Parrish grabbed their infant from the backseat of the car before first responders could show up.

Parrish’s father first noticed the basically unconscious couple in front of their North Memphis home off Chelsea Sunday evening and called 911.

“He heard her riding the engine and he noticed the car wasn’t moving so he came out and noticed they weren’t responding.”

Marks show where they tried to drive up their driveway.

Also left behind in front of the home in the road were syringes that were once filled with the lifesaving medication.

“I’ve seen it happen to certain people before so I knew what it was. That’s why I got the baby out, so I didn’t want him to be exposed to it or go through it or what not.”

As a father, when Parrish thinks about the baby, he said he’s scared.

“It’s horrifying to me that a child could be exposed to this and grow up thinking that it’s right.”

As scary and sad as this story is, Parrish is thankful the couple, whom he has never seen before, stopped in front of his house.

“What if she’s driving high speed on the interstate with a baby in the backseat? That was my thought.”

Adair and Crump were taken to the hospital.

Once released, they were both arrested for outstanding warrants.

Crump’s mother picked up the baby.