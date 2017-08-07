× Police investigating stabbing on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for a suspect following a stabbing in the Beale St. Entertainment District overnight.

Police say two people got into a fight near Second St. and Beale St. around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but there’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

The suspect was last seen running down Peabody Place from Second St.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this case.