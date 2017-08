× Police: Attempted robber fatally shot in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville police are investigating after a suspect who tried to rob a pizza business in northeast Arkansas was fatally shot.

Blytheville Police Captain Scott Adams said the person was shot late Sunday at a Domino’s Pizza.

Adams said an employee of the business shot the person during the attempted robbery.

The person’s name and other details were not immediately released.