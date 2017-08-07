× New surveillance system, app helps improve school bus safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —It’s back to school for thousands of students across Memphis and Shelby County.

SCS leaders said they are hoping for a smooth first day of class, but said they’re ready to handle any problems that arise.

One of the biggest issues the district deals with is transportation. The district has taken some new steps this year to improve safety on school buses like installing security cameras that record both the driver and the road each time it senses unusual driving.

“I`m very excited about some of the measures and the processes in place to make sure we tightly monitor Durham and the transportation they provide every day.”

There’s also an app parents can use to track the buses in real time. It’s called Durham Bus Tracker.

Durham Bus Tracker: Google Play Store

Durham Bus Tracker: iTunes Store