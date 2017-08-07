× MHP: Missouri officer dead, massive manhunt underway for accused murderer

CLINTON, Mo. — A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of murdering a Clinton police officer during a traffic stop.

According to WDAF, Officer Gary Michael pulled a vehicle over for a registration violation late Sunday evening. As he was exiting the car, the driver pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the officer.

It’s believed the 37-year-old was able to return fire, but authorities said they are not sure if the suspect, later identified as Ian McCarthy, was hit.

The suspect fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. The car was discovered around 6:30 a.m., but a search of the nearby area and a subsequent search of the suspect’s home didn’t turn up any leads.

However, authorities aren’t giving up hope of catching Officer Michael’s alleged killer. Henry County deputies, Missouri state troopers and the Clinton Police Department set up roadblocks around the area, saying they believe McCarthy is still in Clinton.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officer Michael leaves behind a wife and step sons.

He had been with the department for less than a year when he was shot and killed.