Man shot and killed at apartment complex in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The week in Memphis got off to a deadly start, with the city seeing its 122nd homicide of the year.

It happened at the Highland Meadows Apartments in the 2100 block of McKellar Woods Court. Police were called there around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was shot and died not long after, police said.

Police have not made any arrests yet.