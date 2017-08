× Man in critical condition after being stabbed on MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed on a MATA bus.

Police were called to the scene near Poplar Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police another man stabbed him while they were on the Route 50 bus.

Police detained the suspect.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.